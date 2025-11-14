- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
261
盈利交易:
172 (65.90%)
亏损交易:
89 (34.10%)
最好交易:
77.16 USD
最差交易:
-22.17 USD
毛利:
895.24 USD (2 579 883 pips)
毛利亏损:
-659.98 USD (2 517 208 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (92.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
92.17 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
91.92%
最大入金加载:
68.75%
最近交易:
6 几小时前
每周交易:
33
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
2.82
长期交易:
170 (65.13%)
短期交易:
91 (34.87%)
利润因子:
1.36
预期回报:
0.90 USD
平均利润:
5.20 USD
平均损失:
-7.42 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-27.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-53.62 USD (3)
每月增长:
41.96%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.30 USD
最大值:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
净值:
37.86% (150.02 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|167
|BTCUSD
|73
|XAGUSD
|15
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NAS100
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|231
|BTCUSD
|-6
|XAGUSD
|13
|EURCHF
|14
|USDCHF
|-16
|NAS100
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|39K
|XAGUSD
|262
|EURCHF
|552
|USDCHF
|-244
|NAS100
|-66
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +77.16 USD
最差交易: -22 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +92.17 USD
最大连续亏损: -27.55 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.90 × 6411
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.23 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.22 × 27
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.41 × 165
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.84 × 70
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
TASS-Live
|6.08 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.10 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.
The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.
Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.
A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.
This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:
没有评论
Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.
