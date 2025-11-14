- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
167 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
88 (34.51%)
Best trade:
77.16 USD
Worst trade:
-22.17 USD
Gross Profit:
845.44 USD (2 577 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-642.26 USD (2 515 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (92.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.17 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.92%
Max deposit load:
68.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
170 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
85 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
5.06 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-27.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.30 USD
Maximal:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
By Equity:
37.86% (150.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|164
|BTCUSD
|73
|XAGUSD
|12
|EURCHF
|3
|USDCHF
|2
|NAS100
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|234
|BTCUSD
|-6
|XAGUSD
|-23
|EURCHF
|14
|USDCHF
|-16
|NAS100
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|23K
|BTCUSD
|39K
|XAGUSD
|-445
|EURCHF
|552
|USDCHF
|-244
|NAS100
|-66
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +77.16 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.90 × 6365
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.23 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.22 × 27
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.41 × 165
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.84 × 70
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
TASS-Live
|6.08 × 12
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.10 × 10
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
Valutrades-Live
|6.50 × 2
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.
The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.
Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.
A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.
This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.
