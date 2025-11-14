SignalsSections
Philipp Warmuth

FoREX Trading PLUS

Philipp Warmuth
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 77%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
255
Profit Trades:
167 (65.49%)
Loss Trades:
88 (34.51%)
Best trade:
77.16 USD
Worst trade:
-22.17 USD
Gross Profit:
845.44 USD (2 577 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-642.26 USD (2 515 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (92.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.17 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.92%
Max deposit load:
68.75%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.44
Long Trades:
170 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
85 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
5.06 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-27.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.62 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.30 USD
Maximal:
83.30 USD (14.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.63% (83.13 USD)
By Equity:
37.86% (150.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 164
BTCUSD 73
XAGUSD 12
EURCHF 3
USDCHF 2
NAS100 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 234
BTCUSD -6
XAGUSD -23
EURCHF 14
USDCHF -16
NAS100 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 23K
BTCUSD 39K
XAGUSD -445
EURCHF 552
USDCHF -244
NAS100 -66
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +77.16 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.90 × 6365
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
PUPrime-Live
3.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
3.23 × 43
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.22 × 27
RoboForex-ECN
4.41 × 165
Darwinex-Live
4.84 × 70
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
TASS-Live
6.08 × 12
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.10 × 10
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
Valutrades-Live
6.50 × 2
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
58 more...
This signal focuses primarily on intraday opportunities in XAUUSD (Gold), with a disciplined approach to risk and capital preservation. All trades are placed manually based on technical setups at key support and resistance zones, as well as price channel movements on H4 / D1 timeframe.

The strategy avoids high-risk methods such as Martingale, Grid, or news-based scalping. Each trade most of the time includes a predefined stop-loss and take-profit level. Trade frequency is moderate and based on market conditions – quality over quantity is the guiding principle.

Typical holding times range from 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on volatility and momentum. Maximum open positions are limited to two at a time to avoid overexposure.

A minimum capital of $500–$1,000 and a leverage of at least 1:100 are recommended for proper replication of trades.

This signal is designed for those who value transparency, consistency, and risk-aware execution. Thank you for your interest – feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

You are also welcome to join our active community on Telegram:

> Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please invest responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 00:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 20:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 05:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.14 22:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 10:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 04:52
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 04:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.23 09:30
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:400
2025.11.23 09:01 2025.11.23 09:01:46  

Lowered Leverage from 1:400 to 1:300 to increase durability in high volatility times; latest relatively high drawdown of over 30% should not occur anymore.

2025.11.21 22:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
