WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

332.33 USD 1.61 (0.49%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WTW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 329.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 336.26.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
329.52 336.26
Rango anual
286.35 427.72
Cierres anteriores
330.72
Open
332.05
Bid
332.33
Ask
332.63
Low
329.52
High
336.26
Volumen
868
Cambio diario
0.49%
Cambio mensual
1.86%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.95%
Cambio anual
12.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B