Divisas / WTW
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
332.33 USD 1.61 (0.49%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WTW de hoy ha cambiado un 0.49%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 329.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 336.26.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTW News
- This Fed move can help job seekers even more than the latest interest-rate cut
- BRO Stock Trading at a Discount to Industry at 19.69X: Time to Hold?
- Will WTW's Radar Deal With Sompo Transform Insurance Pricing?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brown and Brown, Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson Public
- Willis expands placement team with two senior hires from Marsh
- 4 Insurance Brokerage Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Willis announces leadership changes in construction and surety teams
- How Brown & Brown's Wholesale Brokerage Fuels Growth Momentum?
- How Is Willis Towers' Risk & Broking Division Powering Growth Momentum?
- How Does the Brokerage Segment Shape Arthur J. Gallagher's Success?
- Willis Towers Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Can Willis Tower's Gemini Redefine How Insurers Manage Complex Risks?
- Arthur J. Gallagher Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Brown & Brown Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Wells Fargo initiates Accelerant Holdings stock with Equal Weight rating
- Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings - Q2 2025 Update
- This Akamai Technologies Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG)
- Tracking David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Willis Towers Watson Stock: Margins Expanding But Growth Faces Pressure (NASDAQ:WTW)
- Willis Towers Watson stock price target raised to $373 by Evercore ISI
- Willis Towers Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Lower Costs
- Compared to Estimates, Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Willis Towers Watson beats Q2 earnings expectations on strong organic growth
Rango diario
329.52 336.26
Rango anual
286.35 427.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 330.72
- Open
- 332.05
- Bid
- 332.33
- Ask
- 332.63
- Low
- 329.52
- High
- 336.26
- Volumen
- 868
- Cambio diario
- 0.49%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.95%
- Cambio anual
- 12.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B