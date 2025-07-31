Valute / WTW
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
336.71 USD 5.01 (1.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WTW ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 332.66 e ad un massimo di 340.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
332.66 340.38
Intervallo Annuale
286.35 427.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 331.70
- Apertura
- 334.20
- Bid
- 336.71
- Ask
- 337.01
- Minimo
- 332.66
- Massimo
- 340.38
- Volume
- 1.613 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.31%
20 settembre, sabato