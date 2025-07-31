QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WTW
Tornare a Azioni

WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

336.71 USD 5.01 (1.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WTW ha avuto una variazione del 1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 332.66 e ad un massimo di 340.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WTW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
332.66 340.38
Intervallo Annuale
286.35 427.72
Chiusura Precedente
331.70
Apertura
334.20
Bid
336.71
Ask
337.01
Minimo
332.66
Massimo
340.38
Volume
1.613 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.51%
Variazione Mensile
3.21%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.66%
Variazione Annuale
14.31%
20 settembre, sabato