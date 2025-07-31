クォートセクション
通貨 / WTW
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

332.33 USD 1.61 (0.49%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WTWの今日の為替レートは、0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり329.52の安値と336.26の高値で取引されました。

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
329.52 336.26
1年のレンジ
286.35 427.72
以前の終値
330.72
始値
332.05
買値
332.33
買値
332.63
安値
329.52
高値
336.26
出来高
868
1日の変化
0.49%
1ヶ月の変化
1.86%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.95%
1年の変化
12.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K