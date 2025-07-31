QuotesSections
WTW
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

331.77 USD 1.93 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WTW exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 328.03 and at a high of 332.50.

Follow Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

WTW News

Daily Range
328.03 332.50
Year Range
286.35 427.72
Previous Close
333.70
Open
330.14
Bid
331.77
Ask
332.07
Low
328.03
High
332.50
Volume
386
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
1.69%
6 Months Change
-2.12%
Year Change
12.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%