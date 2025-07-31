Currencies / WTW
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
331.77 USD 1.93 (0.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WTW exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 328.03 and at a high of 332.50.
Follow Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTW News
Daily Range
328.03 332.50
Year Range
286.35 427.72
- Previous Close
- 333.70
- Open
- 330.14
- Bid
- 331.77
- Ask
- 332.07
- Low
- 328.03
- High
- 332.50
- Volume
- 386
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 1.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.12%
- Year Change
- 12.63%
