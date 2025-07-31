Moedas / WTW
WTW: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
332.33 USD 1.61 (0.49%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WTW para hoje mudou para 0.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 329.52 e o mais alto foi 336.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
329.52 336.26
Faixa anual
286.35 427.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 330.72
- Open
- 332.05
- Bid
- 332.33
- Ask
- 332.63
- Low
- 329.52
- High
- 336.26
- Volume
- 868
- Mudança diária
- 0.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.95%
- Mudança anual
- 12.82%
