Divisas / TYGO
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TYGO: Tigo Energy Inc
1.77 USD 0.12 (7.27%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TYGO de hoy ha cambiado un 7.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.90.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Tigo Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYGO News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Tigo Energy, EG4 Electronics to manufacture solar products in US
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tigo Energy stock rating upgraded to Buy by Roth/MKM on positive outlook
- Tigo Energy TYGO Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy stock price target raised to $6 from $3 at H.C. Wainwright
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Tigo Energy’s Q2 2025 revenue surges 89.4%
- Tigo Energy stock rises after launching inverter power control feature
- Tigo Energy launches inverter power output control for solar systems
- Tigo Energy and BayWa r.e. Empower High-Wattage C&I Solar in Thailand
- Tigo Energy and sonnen certify compatibility for solar-storage systems
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update
Rango diario
1.62 1.90
Rango anual
0.58 1.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.65
- Open
- 1.64
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- Low
- 1.62
- High
- 1.90
- Volumen
- 1.486 K
- Cambio diario
- 7.27%
- Cambio mensual
- 26.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 103.45%
- Cambio anual
- 1.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B