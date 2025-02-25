Devises / TYGO
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
TYGO: Tigo Energy Inc
2.05 USD 0.24 (13.26%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TYGO a changé de 13.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.73 et à un maximum de 2.10.
Suivez la dynamique Tigo Energy Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYGO Nouvelles
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Tigo Energy, EG4 Electronics to manufacture solar products in US
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tigo Energy stock rating upgraded to Buy by Roth/MKM on positive outlook
- Tigo Energy TYGO Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy stock price target raised to $6 from $3 at H.C. Wainwright
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Tigo Energy’s Q2 2025 revenue surges 89.4%
- Tigo Energy stock rises after launching inverter power control feature
- Tigo Energy launches inverter power output control for solar systems
- Tigo Energy and BayWa r.e. Empower High-Wattage C&I Solar in Thailand
- Tigo Energy and sonnen certify compatibility for solar-storage systems
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update
Range quotidien
1.73 2.10
Range Annuel
0.58 2.10
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.81
- Ouverture
- 1.83
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Plus Bas
- 1.73
- Plus Haut
- 2.10
- Volume
- 1.753 K
- Changement quotidien
- 13.26%
- Changement Mensuel
- 46.43%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 135.63%
- Changement Annuel
- 17.82%
20 septembre, samedi