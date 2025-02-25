QuotazioniSezioni
TYGO: Tigo Energy Inc

2.05 USD 0.24 (13.26%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TYGO ha avuto una variazione del 13.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.73 e ad un massimo di 2.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Tigo Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.73 2.10
Intervallo Annuale
0.58 2.10
Chiusura Precedente
1.81
Apertura
1.83
Bid
2.05
Ask
2.35
Minimo
1.73
Massimo
2.10
Volume
1.753 K
Variazione giornaliera
13.26%
Variazione Mensile
46.43%
Variazione Semestrale
135.63%
Variazione Annuale
17.82%
21 settembre, domenica