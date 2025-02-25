Valute / TYGO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TYGO: Tigo Energy Inc
2.05 USD 0.24 (13.26%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TYGO ha avuto una variazione del 13.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.73 e ad un massimo di 2.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Tigo Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYGO News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Sunrun, Shoals Technologies and Tigo Energy
- 3 Stocks to Buy as Solar Power Set to Drive 50%+ of New Capacity
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Tigo Energy, EG4 Electronics to manufacture solar products in US
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Tigo Energy stock rating upgraded to Buy by Roth/MKM on positive outlook
- Tigo Energy TYGO Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy stock price target raised to $6 from $3 at H.C. Wainwright
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Tigo Energy’s Q2 2025 revenue surges 89.4%
- Tigo Energy stock rises after launching inverter power control feature
- Tigo Energy launches inverter power output control for solar systems
- Tigo Energy and BayWa r.e. Empower High-Wattage C&I Solar in Thailand
- Tigo Energy and sonnen certify compatibility for solar-storage systems
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q4 2024 Update
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.73 2.10
Intervallo Annuale
0.58 2.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.81
- Apertura
- 1.83
- Bid
- 2.05
- Ask
- 2.35
- Minimo
- 1.73
- Massimo
- 2.10
- Volume
- 1.753 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 13.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 135.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.82%
21 settembre, domenica