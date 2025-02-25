Moedas / TYGO
TYGO: Tigo Energy Inc
1.81 USD 0.04 (2.26%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TYGO para hoje mudou para 2.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.78 e o mais alto foi 1.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tigo Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.78 1.87
Faixa anual
0.58 1.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.77
- Open
- 1.80
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Low
- 1.78
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 634
- Mudança diária
- 2.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 29.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 108.05%
- Mudança anual
- 4.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh