RELX: RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One
47.11 USD 0.42 (0.90%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de RELX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.90%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.99, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.57.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
46.99 47.57
Rango anual
44.18 56.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 46.69
- Open
- 47.06
- Bid
- 47.11
- Ask
- 47.41
- Low
- 46.99
- High
- 47.57
- Volumen
- 2.166 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.90%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.86%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -6.47%
- Cambio anual
- -0.70%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B