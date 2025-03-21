货币 / RELX
RELX: RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One
46.69 USD 0.18 (0.38%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RELX汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点46.63和高点46.99进行交易。
关注RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
46.63 46.99
年范围
44.18 56.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.87
- 开盘价
- 46.92
- 卖价
- 46.69
- 买价
- 46.99
- 最低价
- 46.63
- 最高价
- 46.99
- 交易量
- 2.552 K
- 日变化
- -0.38%
- 月变化
- 1.94%
- 6个月变化
- -7.31%
- 年变化
- -1.58%
