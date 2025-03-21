Currencies / RELX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RELX: RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One
46.72 USD 0.15 (0.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RELX exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.63 and at a high of 46.99.
Follow RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELX News
- Bernstein ups this information services firm to Buy on attractive upside potential
- This Top Global Tech Fund Manager Shares His 'Secret Sauce'
- Janus Henderson European Focus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- YELP vs. RELX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- ClearBridge International Growth ADR Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- Fidelity Overseas Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FOSFX)
- ClearBridge International Growth ADR ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- RELX upgraded to ’A-’ by Fitch on strong performance, stable outlook
- RELX Is Sending The Wrong Signals (NYSE:RELX)
- Wall Street Lunch: Netflix Talks With Spotify For Music Shows, Live Concerts Partnership
- Touchstone Non-US Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TEQAX)
- Impax International Sustainable Economy Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor International Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAINX)
- American Century International Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor International Compounders Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:HSICX)
- Harbor International Compounders ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:OSEA)
- Cramer Says He's 'Not Going To Really Want To Do A Lot Of China Right Now' - EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), Chubb (NYSE:CB)
- LGI: Decent But Imperfect Way To Play The Strength In Foreign Markets (NYSE:LGI)
- Chinese holiday spending inches up but trade war weighs on services
- Nasdaq Crumbles But These Troopers Lead The Charge In Tandem
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Stumbles Amid China Move As Fed Powell's Speech Looms; Nvidia Drops On Trump Curb (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Give Up Gains; CrowdStrike And A Rocket Name Take Off (Live Coverage)
- BlackRock International Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (Mutual Fund:MAILX)
- BlackRock International V.I. Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
46.63 46.99
Year Range
44.18 56.33
- Previous Close
- 46.87
- Open
- 46.92
- Bid
- 46.72
- Ask
- 47.02
- Low
- 46.63
- High
- 46.99
- Volume
- 1.057 K
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- 2.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.25%
- Year Change
- -1.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%