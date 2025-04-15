通貨 / RELX
RELX: RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One
47.61 USD 0.50 (1.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RELXの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.59の安値と48.39の高値で取引されました。
RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
47.59 48.39
1年のレンジ
44.18 56.33
- 以前の終値
- 47.11
- 始値
- 48.28
- 買値
- 47.61
- 買値
- 47.91
- 安値
- 47.59
- 高値
- 48.39
- 出来高
- 4.267 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.95%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.48%
- 1年の変化
- 0.36%
