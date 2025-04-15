クォートセクション
通貨 / RELX
RELX: RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One

47.61 USD 0.50 (1.06%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RELXの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり47.59の安値と48.39の高値で取引されました。

RELX PLC PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing One ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
47.59 48.39
1年のレンジ
44.18 56.33
以前の終値
47.11
始値
48.28
買値
47.61
買値
47.91
安値
47.59
高値
48.39
出来高
4.267 K
1日の変化
1.06%
1ヶ月の変化
3.95%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.48%
1年の変化
0.36%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K