CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / QYLD
Volver a Acciones

QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

17.02 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de QYLD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.02.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QYLD News

Rango diario
16.97 17.02
Rango anual
14.47 18.85
Cierres anteriores
17.01
Open
17.00
Bid
17.02
Ask
17.32
Low
16.97
High
17.02
Volumen
3.107 K
Cambio diario
0.06%
Cambio mensual
3.15%
Cambio a 6 meses
2.59%
Cambio anual
-5.60%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B