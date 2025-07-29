Divisas / QYLD
QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
17.02 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de QYLD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.06%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.97 17.02
Rango anual
14.47 18.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.01
- Open
- 17.00
- Bid
- 17.02
- Ask
- 17.32
- Low
- 16.97
- High
- 17.02
- Volumen
- 3.107 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.06%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.15%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.59%
- Cambio anual
- -5.60%
