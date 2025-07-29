Währungen / QYLD
QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
17.07 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von QYLD hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.01 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
QYLD News
Tagesspanne
17.01 17.09
Jahresspanne
14.47 18.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.01
- Eröffnung
- 17.06
- Bid
- 17.07
- Ask
- 17.37
- Tief
- 17.01
- Hoch
- 17.09
- Volumen
- 1.628 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.45%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2.89%
- Jahresänderung
- -5.32%
