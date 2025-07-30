Devises / QYLD
QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
17.10 USD 0.09 (0.53%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de QYLD a changé de 0.53% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.01 et à un maximum de 17.10.
Suivez la dynamique Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
QYLD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
17.01 17.10
Range Annuel
14.47 18.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.01
- Ouverture
- 17.04
- Bid
- 17.10
- Ask
- 17.40
- Plus Bas
- 17.01
- Plus Haut
- 17.10
- Volume
- 3.128 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.53%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.64%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.07%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.16%
20 septembre, samedi