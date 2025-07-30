QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / QYLD
QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF

17.10 USD 0.09 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QYLD ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.01 e ad un massimo di 17.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.01 17.10
Intervallo Annuale
14.47 18.85
Chiusura Precedente
17.01
Apertura
17.04
Bid
17.10
Ask
17.40
Minimo
17.01
Massimo
17.10
Volume
3.128 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.53%
Variazione Mensile
3.64%
Variazione Semestrale
3.07%
Variazione Annuale
-5.16%
