Valute / QYLD
QYLD: Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
17.10 USD 0.09 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QYLD ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.01 e ad un massimo di 17.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.01 17.10
Intervallo Annuale
14.47 18.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.01
- Apertura
- 17.04
- Bid
- 17.10
- Ask
- 17.40
- Minimo
- 17.01
- Massimo
- 17.10
- Volume
- 3.128 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.07%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.16%
