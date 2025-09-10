Divisas / NKE
NKE: Nike Inc
72.31 USD 0.42 (0.58%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NKE de hoy ha cambiado un -0.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 73.32.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nike Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NKE News
- lululemon: After A Plunge From $420 To $160, It's Time To Buy (NASDAQ:LULU)
- BofA Securities reitera calificación de Compra para acciones de Nike, prevé estabilización en segundo semestre
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Nike stock, sees second-half stabilization
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, Sprouts Farmers Market and Peloton Interactive
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, AGCO, Docusign and InterDigital
- Buy These 3 Health and Fitness Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Bet On 4 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E
- Should Stock Market Investors Buy Peloton Stock Instead of Nike Stock?
- Lululemon: Selloff Overdone, But Fundamentals Remain Strong (NASDAQ:LULU)
- lululemon's Fresh Styles, Soft Sales: Is Innovation Falling Short?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include NIKE, Docusign, AGCO, SoFi Technologies and InterDigital
- Nike (NKE) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- What Looms Ahead After The Dow Jones Topped A Record Of 46,000 (DJI)
- Will Nike (NKE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
- Looking for Earnings Beat? Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Why lululemon May Lose More Than Just Margin: The Pricing Power Dilemma (NASDAQ:LULU)
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- Wall Street abre mixto tras caída de índice de precios a productor y con subidón de Oracle
- Benchmark raises Genius Sports stock price target to $16 on FanHub growth
Rango diario
71.61 73.32
Rango anual
52.28 89.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 72.73
- Open
- 73.18
- Bid
- 72.31
- Ask
- 72.61
- Low
- 71.61
- High
- 73.32
- Volumen
- 21.924 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.58%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.21%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.29%
- Cambio anual
- -17.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B