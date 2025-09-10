CotizacionesSecciones
NKE: Nike Inc

72.31 USD 0.42 (0.58%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NKE de hoy ha cambiado un -0.58%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.61, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 73.32.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nike Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
71.61 73.32
Rango anual
52.28 89.64
Cierres anteriores
72.73
Open
73.18
Bid
72.31
Ask
72.61
Low
71.61
High
73.32
Volumen
21.924 K
Cambio diario
-0.58%
Cambio mensual
-4.21%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.29%
Cambio anual
-17.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B