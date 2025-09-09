Currencies / NKE
NKE: Nike Inc
72.23 USD 0.83 (1.14%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NKE exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.09 and at a high of 73.37.
Follow Nike Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NKE News
Daily Range
72.09 73.37
Year Range
52.28 89.64
- Previous Close
- 73.06
- Open
- 72.94
- Bid
- 72.23
- Ask
- 72.53
- Low
- 72.09
- High
- 73.37
- Volume
- 7.054 K
- Daily Change
- -1.14%
- Month Change
- -4.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.16%
- Year Change
- -17.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%