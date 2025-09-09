QuotesSections
NKE: Nike Inc

72.23 USD 0.83 (1.14%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NKE exchange rate has changed by -1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.09 and at a high of 73.37.

Follow Nike Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
72.09 73.37
Year Range
52.28 89.64
Previous Close
73.06
Open
72.94
Bid
72.23
Ask
72.53
Low
72.09
High
73.37
Volume
7.054 K
Daily Change
-1.14%
Month Change
-4.32%
6 Months Change
13.16%
Year Change
-17.92%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%