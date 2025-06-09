Divisas / NEU
NEU: NewMarket Corp
830.54 USD 14.23 (1.74%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NEU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 822.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 841.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NewMarket Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NEU News
Rango diario
822.92 841.04
Rango anual
481.00 854.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 816.31
- Open
- 824.91
- Bid
- 830.54
- Ask
- 830.84
- Low
- 822.92
- High
- 841.04
- Volumen
- 40
- Cambio diario
- 1.74%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 49.72%
- Cambio anual
- 51.01%
