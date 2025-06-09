CotizacionesSecciones
NEU: NewMarket Corp

830.54 USD 14.23 (1.74%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NEU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 822.92, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 841.04.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NewMarket Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEU News

Rango diario
822.92 841.04
Rango anual
481.00 854.75
Cierres anteriores
816.31
Open
824.91
Bid
830.54
Ask
830.84
Low
822.92
High
841.04
Volumen
40
Cambio diario
1.74%
Cambio mensual
1.28%
Cambio a 6 meses
49.72%
Cambio anual
51.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B