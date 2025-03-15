Currencies / NEU
NEU: NewMarket Corp
813.63 USD 17.38 (2.09%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NEU exchange rate has changed by -2.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 812.05 and at a high of 819.17.
Follow NewMarket Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NEU News
Daily Range
812.05 819.17
Year Range
481.00 854.75
- Previous Close
- 831.01
- Open
- 815.88
- Bid
- 813.63
- Ask
- 813.93
- Low
- 812.05
- High
- 819.17
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -2.09%
- Month Change
- -0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.67%
- Year Change
- 47.93%
