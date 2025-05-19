Valute / NEU
NEU: NewMarket Corp
817.01 USD 10.20 (1.23%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEU ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 815.93 e ad un massimo di 827.27.
Segui le dinamiche di NewMarket Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
815.93 827.27
Intervallo Annuale
481.00 854.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 827.21
- Apertura
- 827.27
- Bid
- 817.01
- Ask
- 817.31
- Minimo
- 815.93
- Massimo
- 827.27
- Volume
- 46
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.55%
20 settembre, sabato