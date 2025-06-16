Divisas / LGIH
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
57.50 USD 1.42 (2.41%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LGIH de hoy ha cambiado un -2.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.81, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.53.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LGI Homes Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
56.81 62.53
Rango anual
47.21 119.99
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.92
- Open
- 59.64
- Bid
- 57.50
- Ask
- 57.80
- Low
- 56.81
- High
- 62.53
- Volumen
- 1.903 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.41%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.10%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.00%
- Cambio anual
- -52.00%
