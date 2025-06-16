Dövizler / LGIH
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
56.55 USD 1.19 (2.06%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LGIH fiyatı bugün -2.06% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 55.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 57.39 aralığında işlem gördü.
LGI Homes Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
LGIH haberleri
Günlük aralık
55.12 57.39
Yıllık aralık
47.21 119.99
- Önceki kapanış
- 57.74
- Açılış
- 57.03
- Satış
- 56.55
- Alış
- 56.85
- Düşük
- 55.12
- Yüksek
- 57.39
- Hacim
- 1.268 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.06%
- Aylık değişim
- -6.67%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -15.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- -52.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar