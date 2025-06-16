Valute / LGIH
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
56.55 USD 1.19 (2.06%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LGIH ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.12 e ad un massimo di 57.39.
Segui le dinamiche di LGI Homes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.12 57.39
Intervallo Annuale
47.21 119.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.74
- Apertura
- 57.03
- Bid
- 56.55
- Ask
- 56.85
- Minimo
- 55.12
- Massimo
- 57.39
- Volume
- 1.268 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.79%
20 settembre, sabato