QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LGIH
Tornare a Azioni

LGIH: LGI Homes Inc

56.55 USD 1.19 (2.06%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LGIH ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.12 e ad un massimo di 57.39.

Segui le dinamiche di LGI Homes Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LGIH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.12 57.39
Intervallo Annuale
47.21 119.99
Chiusura Precedente
57.74
Apertura
57.03
Bid
56.55
Ask
56.85
Minimo
55.12
Massimo
57.39
Volume
1.268 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
-6.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.42%
Variazione Annuale
-52.79%
20 settembre, sabato