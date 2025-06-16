Currencies / LGIH
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
58.92 USD 0.10 (0.17%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LGIH exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.08 and at a high of 59.45.
Follow LGI Homes Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
58.08 59.45
Year Range
47.21 119.99
- Previous Close
- 59.02
- Open
- 59.45
- Bid
- 58.92
- Ask
- 59.22
- Low
- 58.08
- High
- 59.45
- Volume
- 895
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.88%
- Year Change
- -50.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%