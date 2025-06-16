통화 / LGIH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
56.55 USD 1.19 (2.06%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LGIH 환율이 오늘 -2.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.12이고 고가는 57.39이었습니다.
LGI Homes Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGIH News
- U.S. homebuilding stocks in focus as Trump team weighs housing emergency
- Citizens JMP raises LGI Homes stock price target to $85 on business insights
- Legence files for proposed Nasdaq IPO
- LGI Homes Q2 2025 slides: Revenue drops 20% as housing market challenges persist
- Citizens JMP lowers LGI Homes stock price target to $75 on weak margins
- LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Revenue Beats Views
- LGI Homes earnings missed by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Logitech has made progress in shifting production from China, CEO says
- Logitech says production shift out China to reduce tariff impact going well
- Earnings Preview: LGI Homes (LGIH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Bank of Marin (BMRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- The Bottom Fishing Club - LGI Homes: Unusually Large Discount To Net Assets (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- JPMorgan Sticks To Bearish Call On LGI Homes As June Closings Disappoint - LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- LGI Homes Introduces Medley Park in Clayton, NC: A Stylish Townhome Community Close to Raleigh
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- LGI Homes Launches Sunsational Summer Savings National Sales Event
- 5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)
- LGI Homes downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s as housing market weakens
- LGI Homes Announces Boone Trail Village: A New Community Offering Peaceful Living in Lillington, NC
- LGI Homes Introduces Five New Floor Plans at Knights Bridge in Richburg, SC
- LGI Homes stock hits 52-week low at $47.79
- LGI Homes credit downgraded to ’B+’ by S&P on weaker earnings
- LGI Homes stock initiated with Hold rating by Texas Capital Securities
일일 변동 비율
55.12 57.39
년간 변동
47.21 119.99
- 이전 종가
- 57.74
- 시가
- 57.03
- Bid
- 56.55
- Ask
- 56.85
- 저가
- 55.12
- 고가
- 57.39
- 볼륨
- 1.268 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.06%
- 월 변동
- -6.67%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.42%
- 년간 변동율
- -52.79%
20 9월, 토요일