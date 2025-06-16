Währungen / LGIH
LGIH: LGI Homes Inc
57.74 USD 0.24 (0.42%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LGIH hat sich für heute um 0.42% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 57.04 bis zu einem Hoch von 58.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die LGI Homes Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
57.04 58.20
Jahresspanne
47.21 119.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.50
- Eröffnung
- 58.13
- Bid
- 57.74
- Ask
- 58.04
- Tief
- 57.04
- Hoch
- 58.20
- Volumen
- 774
- Tagesänderung
- 0.42%
- Monatsänderung
- -4.70%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -13.64%
- Jahresänderung
- -51.80%
