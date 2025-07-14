Divisas / KLG
KLG: WK Kellogg Co
22.98 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de KLG de hoy ha cambiado un -0.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.97, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 23.01.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WK Kellogg Co. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
22.97 23.01
Rango anual
14.80 23.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.99
- Open
- 22.99
- Bid
- 22.98
- Ask
- 23.28
- Low
- 22.97
- High
- 23.01
- Volumen
- 737
- Cambio diario
- -0.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.07%
- Cambio anual
- 33.76%
