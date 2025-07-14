KurseKategorien
KLG: WK Kellogg Co

22.98 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von KLG hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.00 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die WK Kellogg Co-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
22.97 23.00
Jahresspanne
14.80 23.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.98
Eröffnung
22.99
Bid
22.98
Ask
23.28
Tief
22.97
Hoch
23.00
Volumen
597
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
0.31%
6-Monatsänderung
15.07%
Jahresänderung
33.76%
