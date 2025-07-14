Währungen / KLG
KLG: WK Kellogg Co
22.98 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von KLG hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.97 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.00 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die WK Kellogg Co-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
KLG News
Tagesspanne
22.97 23.00
Jahresspanne
14.80 23.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.98
- Eröffnung
- 22.99
- Bid
- 22.98
- Ask
- 23.28
- Tief
- 22.97
- Hoch
- 23.00
- Volumen
- 597
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.31%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.07%
- Jahresänderung
- 33.76%
