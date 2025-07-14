Currencies / KLG
KLG: WK Kellogg Co
22.99 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KLG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.98 and at a high of 23.00.
Follow WK Kellogg Co dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign
Daily Range
22.98 23.00
Year Range
14.80 23.56
- Previous Close
- 22.99
- Open
- 22.98
- Bid
- 22.99
- Ask
- 23.29
- Low
- 22.98
- High
- 23.00
- Volume
- 696
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.12%
- Year Change
- 33.82%
