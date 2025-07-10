CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / HELE
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited

22.92 USD 0.50 (2.13%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HELE de hoy ha cambiado un -2.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.34.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Helen of Troy Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado.

Rango diario
22.79 24.34
Rango anual
20.02 77.94
Cierres anteriores
23.42
Open
23.37
Bid
22.92
Ask
23.22
Low
22.79
High
24.34
Volumen
1.593 K
Cambio diario
-2.13%
Cambio mensual
-6.30%
Cambio a 6 meses
-57.02%
Cambio anual
-62.71%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B