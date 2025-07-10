Divisas / HELE
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited
22.92 USD 0.50 (2.13%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HELE de hoy ha cambiado un -2.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Helen of Troy Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HELE News
Rango diario
22.79 24.34
Rango anual
20.02 77.94
- Cierres anteriores
- 23.42
- Open
- 23.37
- Bid
- 22.92
- Ask
- 23.22
- Low
- 22.79
- High
- 24.34
- Volumen
- 1.593 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.13%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.30%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -57.02%
- Cambio anual
- -62.71%
