HELE: Helen of Troy Limited
22.63 USD 0.59 (2.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HELE ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.11 e ad un massimo di 23.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Helen of Troy Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.11 23.58
Intervallo Annuale
20.02 77.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.22
- Apertura
- 23.29
- Bid
- 22.63
- Ask
- 22.93
- Minimo
- 22.11
- Massimo
- 23.58
- Volume
- 1.847 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -57.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -63.19%
20 settembre, sabato