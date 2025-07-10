QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HELE
Tornare a Azioni

HELE: Helen of Troy Limited

22.63 USD 0.59 (2.54%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HELE ha avuto una variazione del -2.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.11 e ad un massimo di 23.58.

Segui le dinamiche di Helen of Troy Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HELE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.11 23.58
Intervallo Annuale
20.02 77.94
Chiusura Precedente
23.22
Apertura
23.29
Bid
22.63
Ask
22.93
Minimo
22.11
Massimo
23.58
Volume
1.847 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.54%
Variazione Mensile
-7.48%
Variazione Semestrale
-57.57%
Variazione Annuale
-63.19%
20 settembre, sabato