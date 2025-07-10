Currencies / HELE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited
23.42 USD 0.34 (1.43%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HELE exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.26 and at a high of 24.00.
Follow Helen of Troy Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HELE News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Helen of Troy Stock Options
- Helen of Troy appoints Nike executive Scott Uzzell as new CEO
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Is EWCZ Fixing Its Overbuilt Network With Smarter Expansion?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells Revealed
- Helen of Troy (HELE) chief legal officer buys $9948 in shares
- Helen of Troy stock soars after CEO and CFO buy shares near 52-week low
- Johnson&Johnson, Joby Aviation Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Helen of Troy CEO grass buys $214,700 in shares
- Helen of Troy CFO Scheuerman buys $201,300 in shares
- Albertsons shows why tariff inflation isn’t showing up yet
- EWCZ EBITDA Expansion Shows Early Wins: Can Margins Stay Strong?
- Helen of Troy Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Weak Q1 Results - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
- This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)
- Helen of Troy: Don't Catch This Falling Knife, Initiate With Sell Rating (HELE)
- Helen of Troy stock price target lowered to $29 at UBS on tariff impact
- Helen Of Troy: Buying Peak Fear (NASDAQ:HELE)
- Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inflation from tariffs should hit this year, consumer-brands company says
- Helen of Troy Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HELE)
Daily Range
23.26 24.00
Year Range
20.02 77.94
- Previous Close
- 23.76
- Open
- 23.88
- Bid
- 23.42
- Ask
- 23.72
- Low
- 23.26
- High
- 24.00
- Volume
- 1.244 K
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- -4.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -56.08%
- Year Change
- -61.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%