货币 / HELE
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited
23.51 USD 0.09 (0.38%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HELE汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点23.35和高点23.92进行交易。
关注Helen of Troy Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HELE新闻
- Implied Volatility Surging for Helen of Troy Stock Options
- Helen of Troy appoints Nike executive Scott Uzzell as new CEO
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Is EWCZ Fixing Its Overbuilt Network With Smarter Expansion?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells Revealed
- Helen of Troy (HELE) chief legal officer buys $9948 in shares
- Helen of Troy stock soars after CEO and CFO buy shares near 52-week low
- Johnson&Johnson, Joby Aviation Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Helen of Troy CEO grass buys $214,700 in shares
- Helen of Troy CFO Scheuerman buys $201,300 in shares
- Albertsons shows why tariff inflation isn’t showing up yet
- EWCZ EBITDA Expansion Shows Early Wins: Can Margins Stay Strong?
- Helen of Troy Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Weak Q1 Results - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
- This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)
- Helen of Troy: Don't Catch This Falling Knife, Initiate With Sell Rating (HELE)
- Helen of Troy stock price target lowered to $29 at UBS on tariff impact
- Helen Of Troy: Buying Peak Fear (NASDAQ:HELE)
- Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inflation from tariffs should hit this year, consumer-brands company says
- Helen of Troy Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HELE)
日范围
23.35 23.92
年范围
20.02 77.94
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.42
- 开盘价
- 23.37
- 卖价
- 23.51
- 买价
- 23.81
- 最低价
- 23.35
- 最高价
- 23.92
- 交易量
- 565
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- -3.88%
- 6个月变化
- -55.92%
- 年变化
- -61.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值