通貨 / HELE
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited

23.22 USD 0.30 (1.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HELEの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.90の安値と23.54の高値で取引されました。

Helen of Troy Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
22.90 23.54
1年のレンジ
20.02 77.94
以前の終値
22.92
始値
23.15
買値
23.22
買値
23.52
安値
22.90
高値
23.54
出来高
857
1日の変化
1.31%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-56.46%
1年の変化
-62.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K