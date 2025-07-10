通貨 / HELE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
HELE: Helen of Troy Limited
23.22 USD 0.30 (1.31%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HELEの今日の為替レートは、1.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.90の安値と23.54の高値で取引されました。
Helen of Troy Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HELE News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Helen of Troy Stock Options
- Helen of Troy appoints Nike executive Scott Uzzell as new CEO
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Should You Buy or Hold SharkNinja Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Is EWCZ Fixing Its Overbuilt Network With Smarter Expansion?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Insider Activity Recap: Wednesday’s Top Buys and Sells Revealed
- Helen of Troy (HELE) chief legal officer buys $9948 in shares
- Helen of Troy stock soars after CEO and CFO buy shares near 52-week low
- Johnson&Johnson, Joby Aviation Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- EWCZ Stock Skyrockets 54% in 3 Months: Is it Too Late to Buy?
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Helen of Troy CEO grass buys $214,700 in shares
- Helen of Troy CFO Scheuerman buys $201,300 in shares
- Albertsons shows why tariff inflation isn’t showing up yet
- EWCZ EBITDA Expansion Shows Early Wins: Can Margins Stay Strong?
- Helen of Troy Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Weak Q1 Results - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
- This Phillips 66 Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)
- Helen of Troy: Don't Catch This Falling Knife, Initiate With Sell Rating (HELE)
- Helen of Troy stock price target lowered to $29 at UBS on tariff impact
- Helen Of Troy: Buying Peak Fear (NASDAQ:HELE)
- Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Inflation from tariffs should hit this year, consumer-brands company says
- Helen of Troy Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HELE)
1日のレンジ
22.90 23.54
1年のレンジ
20.02 77.94
- 以前の終値
- 22.92
- 始値
- 23.15
- 買値
- 23.22
- 買値
- 23.52
- 安値
- 22.90
- 高値
- 23.54
- 出来高
- 857
- 1日の変化
- 1.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -56.46%
- 1年の変化
- -62.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K