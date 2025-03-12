CotizacionesSecciones
FVD: First Trust VL Dividend

45.90 USD 0.08 (0.17%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FVD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.35.

Rango diario
45.82 46.35
Rango anual
40.06 47.01
Cierres anteriores
45.82
Open
45.93
Bid
45.90
Ask
46.20
Low
45.82
High
46.35
Volumen
1.208 K
Cambio diario
0.17%
Cambio mensual
-0.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.08%
Cambio anual
1.01%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B