FVD: First Trust VL Dividend

45.88 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FVD ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.82 e ad un massimo di 46.06.

Segui le dinamiche di First Trust VL Dividend. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.82 46.06
Intervallo Annuale
40.06 47.01
Chiusura Precedente
45.99
Apertura
46.06
Bid
45.88
Ask
46.18
Minimo
45.82
Massimo
46.06
Volume
661
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-0.65%
Variazione Semestrale
3.03%
Variazione Annuale
0.97%
