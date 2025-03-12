Valute / FVD
FVD: First Trust VL Dividend
45.88 USD 0.11 (0.24%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FVD ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.82 e ad un massimo di 46.06.
Segui le dinamiche di First Trust VL Dividend. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.82 46.06
Intervallo Annuale
40.06 47.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.99
- Apertura
- 46.06
- Bid
- 45.88
- Ask
- 46.18
- Minimo
- 45.82
- Massimo
- 46.06
- Volume
- 661
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.97%
21 settembre, domenica