Divisas / CUK
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CUK: Carnival Plc ADS ADS
28.23 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CUK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.60.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Carnival Plc ADS ADS. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUK News
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 29.79 USD
- 3 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
- Carnival’s Fleet Modernization Will Be A Game Changer (NYSE:CCL)
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- 1 Reason to Be Very, Very Excited About Carnival Stock Right Now
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- Royal Caribbean: One For The Long-Term (NYSE:RCL)
- 1 Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 28.3 USD
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Down 59%, Is Carnival Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 27.6 USD
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For July 2025
- Royal Caribbean: Strong Growth Prospects; Valuation Leaves Little Room For Upside (RCL)
- 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
- Carnival Corporation: Upside Persists, But Keep A Close Watch (NYSE:CCL)
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Carnival Corp launches $2 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- Carnival closes €1.0 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- NYLI MacKay Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 26.16 USD
Rango diario
27.83 28.60
Rango anual
13.65 29.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.26
- Open
- 28.42
- Bid
- 28.23
- Ask
- 28.53
- Low
- 27.83
- High
- 28.60
- Volumen
- 2.865 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 59.85%
- Cambio anual
- 65.67%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B