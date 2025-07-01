Devises / CUK
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CUK: Carnival Plc ADS ADS
27.68 USD 0.80 (2.81%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CUK a changé de -2.81% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.45 et à un maximum de 28.69.
Suivez la dynamique Carnival Plc ADS ADS. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUK Nouvelles
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 29.79 USD
- 3 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
- Carnival’s Fleet Modernization Will Be A Game Changer (NYSE:CCL)
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- 1 Reason to Be Very, Very Excited About Carnival Stock Right Now
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- Royal Caribbean: One For The Long-Term (NYSE:RCL)
- 1 Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 28.3 USD
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Down 59%, Is Carnival Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 27.6 USD
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For July 2025
- Royal Caribbean: Strong Growth Prospects; Valuation Leaves Little Room For Upside (RCL)
- 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
- Carnival Corporation: Upside Persists, But Keep A Close Watch (NYSE:CCL)
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Carnival Corp launches $2 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- Carnival closes €1.0 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- NYLI MacKay Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 26.16 USD
Range quotidien
27.45 28.69
Range Annuel
13.65 29.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.48
- Ouverture
- 28.65
- Bid
- 27.68
- Ask
- 27.98
- Plus Bas
- 27.45
- Plus Haut
- 28.69
- Volume
- 3.160 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.81%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 56.74%
- Changement Annuel
- 62.44%
20 septembre, samedi