Valute / CUK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CUK: Carnival Plc ADS ADS
27.68 USD 0.80 (2.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CUK ha avuto una variazione del -2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.45 e ad un massimo di 28.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Carnival Plc ADS ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CUK News
- 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
- VCR: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:VCR)
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 29.79 USD
- 3 Reasons to Buy Carnival Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
- Carnival’s Fleet Modernization Will Be A Game Changer (NYSE:CCL)
- Ride The Bulls: 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Market-Crushing Momentum
- 1 Reason to Be Very, Very Excited About Carnival Stock Right Now
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For September
- Royal Caribbean: One For The Long-Term (NYSE:RCL)
- 1 Growth Stock Down 56% to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 28.3 USD
- IYC: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYC)
- Down 59%, Is Carnival Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Carnival stock hits 52-week high at 27.6 USD
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For July 2025
- Royal Caribbean: Strong Growth Prospects; Valuation Leaves Little Room For Upside (RCL)
- 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
- Carnival Corporation: Upside Persists, But Keep A Close Watch (NYSE:CCL)
- NYLI MacKay Short Duration High Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Carnival Corp launches $2 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- Carnival closes €1.0 billion senior unsecured notes offering
- NYLI MacKay Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- SPLG: S&P 500 Dashboard For July (NYSEARCA:SPLG)
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.45 28.69
Intervallo Annuale
13.65 29.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.48
- Apertura
- 28.65
- Bid
- 27.68
- Ask
- 27.98
- Minimo
- 27.45
- Massimo
- 28.69
- Volume
- 3.160 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 56.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.44%
20 settembre, sabato