CUK: Carnival Plc ADS ADS

27.68 USD 0.80 (2.81%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CUK ha avuto una variazione del -2.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.45 e ad un massimo di 28.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Carnival Plc ADS ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
27.45 28.69
Intervallo Annuale
13.65 29.79
Chiusura Precedente
28.48
Apertura
28.65
Bid
27.68
Ask
27.98
Minimo
27.45
Massimo
28.69
Volume
3.160 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.81%
Variazione Mensile
-0.50%
Variazione Semestrale
56.74%
Variazione Annuale
62.44%
