|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CustomSymbolSetMarginRate.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nombre del símbolo personalizado
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo
#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado
#define INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE 1.5 // coeficiente de cobro del margen inicial
#define MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE 1.5 // coeficiente de cobro del margen de mantenimiento
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado
int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.
if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
return;
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro las propiedades del símbolo en base al cual se ha creado el símbolo personalizado
//--- (coeficientes de cobro de margen inicial y de mantenimiento para órdenes Buy y Sell)
double initial_margin_rate_buy=0;
double maintenance_margin_rate_buy=0;
double initial_margin_rate_sell=0;
double maintenance_margin_rate_sell=0;
if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy))
return;
if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))
return;
PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol from which the custom '%s' was created:\n"+
" Buy order initial margin rate: %f\n Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f\n"+
" Sell order initial margin rate: %f\n Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",
CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME,
initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy, initial_margin_rate_sell, maintenance_margin_rate_sell);
//--- establecemos estas propiedades del símbolo personalizado en valores diferentes
ResetLastError();
bool res=true;
res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE, MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);
res &=CustomSymbolSetMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,INITIAL_MARGIN_RATE, MAINTENANCE_MARGIN_RATE);
//--- si se ha producido un error al configurar alguna de las propiedades, mostraremos un mensaje en el registro
if(!res)
Print("CustomSymbolSetMarginRate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
//--- obtenemos e imprimimos en el registro las propiedades modificadas del símbolo personalizado
//--- (coeficientes de cobro de margen inicial y de mantenimiento para órdenes Buy y Sell)
if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy))
return;
if(!GetSymbolMarginRate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL,initial_margin_rate_sell,maintenance_margin_rate_sell))
return;
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' based on '%s':\n"+
" Buy order initial margin rate: %f\n Buy order maintenance margin rate: %f\n"+
" Sell order initial margin rate: %f\n Sell order maintenance margin rate: %f",
CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN,
initial_margin_rate_buy, maintenance_margin_rate_buy, initial_margin_rate_sell, maintenance_margin_rate_sell);
//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script
Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida
while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
{
Sleep(16);
//--- pulsando Del, eliminaremos el símbolo personalizado creado
if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
{
if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
break;
}
}
//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico
Comment("");
/*
resultado:
The 'EURUSD' symbol from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created:
Buy order initial margin rate: 1.000000
Buy order maintenance margin rate: 0.000000
Sell order initial margin rate: 1.000000
Sell order maintenance margin rate: 0.000000
Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' based on 'EURUSD':
Buy order initial margin rate: 1.500000
Buy order maintenance margin rate: 1.500000
Sell order initial margin rate: 1.500000
Sell order maintenance margin rate: 1.500000
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)
{
//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado
string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro
ResetLastError();
int error=0;
if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))
{
error=GetLastError();
if(error!=5304)
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);
}
//--- con éxito
return(error);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
{
//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))
{
PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false
ResetLastError();
if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
{
PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- con éxito
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna los coeficientes de cobro de margen |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetSymbolMarginRate(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double &initial_margin_rate, double &maintenance_margin_rate)
{
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, order_type, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate))
{
PrintFormat("%s: SymbolInfoMarginRate(%s, %s) failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, symbol, EnumToString(order_type), GetLastError());
return false;
}
return true;
}