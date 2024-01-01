DocumentaciónSecciones
Elimina todas las barras en el intervalo temporal indicado de la historia de precio del instrumento personalizado.

int  CustomRatesDelete(
   const string     symbol,       // nombre del símbolo
   datetime         from,         // desde qué fecha
   datetime         to            // hasta qué fecha
   );

Parámetros

symbol

[in]  Nombre del instrumento personalizado.

from

[in]  Hora de la primera barra en la historia de precio del diapasón indicado, que debe ser eliminada.

to

[in]  Hora de la última barra en la historia de precio del diapasón indicado, que debe ser eliminada.

Valor devuelto

Número de barras eliminadas o bien -1 en caso de error.

 

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nombre del símbolo personalizado
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // número de barras a mostrar en el registro
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtenemos el número de barras del símbolo estándar
   int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
      
//--- obtenemos la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos de un símbolo estándar
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- establecemos los datos copiados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates)<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- después de actualizar los datos históricos obtenemos el número de barras del símbolo personalizado
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- imprimimos las últimas barras DATARATES_COUNT de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado en el registro
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- borramos las dos penúltimas barras de datos de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   datetime time_fromrates[bars-3].time;
   datetime time_to  = rates[bars-2].time;
   ResetLastError();
   int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtime_fromtime_to);
   if(deleted<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- tras eliminar dos barras de datos históricos, obtendremos de nuevo el número de barras del símbolo personalizado
   bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   
//--- obtenemos nuevamente los datos de todas las barras restantes del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10barsrates)!=bars)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbarsGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- imprimimos las últimas barras DATARATES_COUNT de la historia de minutos actualizada del símbolo personalizado en el registro
   PrintFormat("\nLast %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:"DATARATES_COUNTdeleted);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
     
//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- al presionar Supr, eliminamos el símbolo personalizado creado y sus datos
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- eliminamos los datos de las barras
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminamos los datos de ticks
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- eliminamos el símbolo
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico
   Comment("");
   /*
   resultado:
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343            38        0             0
   [12024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353            21        0             0
   [22024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356            32        0             0
   [32024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354            24        0             0
   
   Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349            25        0             0
   [12024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341            31        0             0
   [22024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343            38        0             0
   [32024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354            24        0             0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- con éxito
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- con éxito
   return(true);
  }

 

Vea también

