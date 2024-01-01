//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nombre del símbolo personalizado

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // número de barras a mostrar en el registro



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtenemos el número de barras del símbolo estándar

int bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);



//--- obtenemos la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos de un símbolo estándar

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- establecemos los datos copiados en la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado

ResetLastError();

if(CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates)<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- después de actualizar los datos históricos obtenemos el número de barras del símbolo personalizado

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlRates los datos de todas las barras del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- imprimimos las últimas barras DATARATES_COUNT de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado en el registro

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- borramos las dos penúltimas barras de datos de la historia de minutos del símbolo personalizado

datetime time_from= rates[bars-3].time;

datetime time_to = rates[bars-2].time;

ResetLastError();

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, time_to);

if(deleted<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- tras eliminar dos barras de datos históricos, obtendremos de nuevo el número de barras del símbolo personalizado

bars=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);



//--- obtenemos nuevamente los datos de todas las barras restantes del marco temporal de minutos del símbolo personalizado

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars, rates)!=bars)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- imprimimos las últimas barras DATARATES_COUNT de la historia de minutos actualizada del símbolo personalizado en el registro

PrintFormat("

Last %d bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with %d deleted bars:", DATARATES_COUNT, deleted);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- al presionar Supr, eliminamos el símbolo personalizado creado y sus datos

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminamos los datos de las barras

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminamos los datos de ticks

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminamos el símbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico

Comment("");

/*

resultado:

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:54:00 1.07344 1.07354 1.07344 1.07353 21 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:55:00 1.07353 1.07362 1.07351 1.07356 32 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0



Last 4 bars after applying CustomRatesDelete() with 2 deleted bars:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 20:51:00 1.07357 1.07358 1.07347 1.07349 25 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 20:52:00 1.07349 1.07350 1.07336 1.07341 31 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 20:53:00 1.07341 1.07347 1.07336 1.07343 38 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 20:56:00 1.07356 1.07358 1.07352 1.07354 24 0 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- con éxito

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- con éxito

return(true);

}