SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MC 69
Walter Joseph Dillard

MC 69

Walter Joseph Dillard
0 reviews
70 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 68%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
508
Profit Trades:
324 (63.77%)
Loss Trades:
184 (36.22%)
Best trade:
4.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
193.77 EUR (1 082 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.95 EUR (705 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (11.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.77 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
295 (58.07%)
Short Trades:
213 (41.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.13 EUR
Average Profit:
0.60 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-5.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.91 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
2.13%
Annual Forecast:
25.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.83 EUR
Maximal:
15.03 EUR (9.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.58% (15.03 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 508
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 77
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 377K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.38 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.91 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

For monitoring purposes only. 
No reviews
2026.01.09 13:37
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 1.64% of days out of 488 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register