Trades:
508
Profit Trades:
324 (63.77%)
Loss Trades:
184 (36.22%)
Best trade:
4.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-1.06 EUR
Gross Profit:
193.77 EUR (1 082 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.95 EUR (705 585 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (11.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.77 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.51
Long Trades:
295 (58.07%)
Short Trades:
213 (41.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.13 EUR
Average Profit:
0.60 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-5.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.91 EUR (9)
Monthly growth:
2.13%
Annual Forecast:
25.84%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.83 EUR
Maximal:
15.03 EUR (9.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.58% (15.03 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|508
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|77
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|377K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.38 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.91 EUR
