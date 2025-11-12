SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HJM2
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM2

Walter Joseph Dillard
Walter Joseph Dillard

Walter Joseph Dillard

1.6 (3)
I recruit top tier traders for hedge funds. This is a 100% free process to traders. You need a 6 month or longer track record here on MQL5. We seek returns of 2.5% a month or more within a 10% max drawdown. But, all is relative. So 5% a month within a 20% max drawdown is good too. The target doesn't
21 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
68 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 482%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 457
Profit Trades:
3 377 (52.29%)
Loss Trades:
3 080 (47.70%)
Best trade:
2 002.64 USD
Worst trade:
-1 999.08 USD
Gross Profit:
93 928.56 USD (3 006 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-89 103.67 USD (2 792 432 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (701.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 002.64 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
93.23%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
3 244 (50.24%)
Short Trades:
3 213 (49.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
27.81 USD
Average Loss:
-28.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 004.84 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
6.74%
Annual Forecast:
81.82%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
90.10 USD
Maximal:
2 631.76 USD (42.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.16% (2 631.56 USD)
By Equity:
13.37% (790.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 6457
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDc 4.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDc 214K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 002.64 USD
Worst trade: -1 999 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +701.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

For monitoring purposes only. 
No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 08:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 12:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 11:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 09:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 08:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 07:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.02 09:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 09:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.03.04 08:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.09 17:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.02.06 12:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HJM2
30 USD per month
482%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
68
0%
6 457
52%
93%
1.05
0.75
USD
42%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.