Giam Zhen Rong Colin

Fundamentals GOLD EA

Giam Zhen Rong Colin
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
762
Profit Trades:
585 (76.77%)
Loss Trades:
177 (23.23%)
Best trade:
26.68 USD
Worst trade:
-29.37 USD
Gross Profit:
2 255.88 USD (224 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 113.07 USD (210 702 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (230.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.68 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
21.27%
Max deposit load:
4.99%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
292 (38.32%)
Short Trades:
470 (61.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
3.86 USD
Average Loss:
-11.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-231.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.19 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.45%
Annual Forecast:
199.60%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
346.83 USD
Maximal:
508.76 USD (43.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.79% (508.76 USD)
By Equity:
9.43% (110.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 760
EURUSD 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 123
EURUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
EURUSD 956
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.54 × 13
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.75 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.81 × 16
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.82 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.85 × 327
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.90 × 31
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
Exness-Real17
1.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.15 × 651
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.23 × 10767
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.25 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.35 × 3724
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.47 × 1057
Using the Fundamentals EA bot algo.

Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158998?source=Site+Profile+Seller
No reviews
2025.12.21 04:05
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.04% of days out of 193 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
