- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
762
Profit Trades:
585 (76.77%)
Loss Trades:
177 (23.23%)
Best trade:
26.68 USD
Worst trade:
-29.37 USD
Gross Profit:
2 255.88 USD (224 460 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 113.07 USD (210 702 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (230.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
230.68 USD (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
21.27%
Max deposit load:
4.99%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.28
Long Trades:
292 (38.32%)
Short Trades:
470 (61.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
3.86 USD
Average Loss:
-11.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-231.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.19 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
16.45%
Annual Forecast:
199.60%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
346.83 USD
Maximal:
508.76 USD (43.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.79% (508.76 USD)
By Equity:
9.43% (110.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|760
|EURUSD
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|123
|EURUSD
|20
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|EURUSD
|956
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.68 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +230.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -231.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.54 × 13
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.75 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.81 × 16
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 214
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.82 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.85 × 327
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.90 × 31
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.92 × 38
|
Exness-Real17
|1.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.15 × 651
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.23 × 10767
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.25 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.35 × 3724
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.47 × 1057
Using the Fundamentals EA bot algo.
Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158998?source=Site+Profile+Seller
