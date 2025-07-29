Currencies / MMC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MMC: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
196.57 USD 1.58 (0.80%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MMC exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 196.17 and at a high of 197.80.
Follow Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MMC News
- Marsh & McLennan stock hits 52-week low at $196.24
- Elevated stocks reflect hopes for temporary job market cooling - Goldman Sachs
- Aon’s investments in talent, strong margins set it apart from peers
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Brown and Brown, Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher and Willis Towers Watson Public
- Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola
- 4 Insurance Brokerage Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- Marsh & McLennan Broadens Footprint in Nashville With Robins Deal
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Can Willis Tower's Gemini Redefine How Insurers Manage Complex Risks?
- Hartford Capital Appreciation Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Arthur J. Gallagher Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Hartford Quality Value ETF Q2 2025 Commentary
- Brown & Brown Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Aflac Loads the Buyback Cannon as New Sales Signal Strength
- Marsh launches insurance facility for US freight brokers
- Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity (ADR) Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Marsh & McLennan Stock: Undervalued, Double-Digit Dividend Growth
- Arthur J. Gallagher Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
- Aflac Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: Ready to Quack or Set to Crack?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock?
- Willis Towers Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates on Lower Costs
- Allstate to Report Q2 Earnings: Can Auto Brand Strength Save the Day?
- Fidelity Freedom 2065 Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FFSFX)
- Fidelity Freedom 2055 Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDEEX)
Daily Range
196.17 197.80
Year Range
196.17 248.01
- Previous Close
- 198.15
- Open
- 197.80
- Bid
- 196.57
- Ask
- 196.87
- Low
- 196.17
- High
- 197.80
- Volume
- 1.847 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- -4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.27%
- Year Change
- -11.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%