MMC: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
197.44 USD 0.52 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MMC para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 197.07 e o mais alto foi 199.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
197.07 199.86
Faixa anual
196.17 248.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 196.92
- Open
- 197.86
- Bid
- 197.44
- Ask
- 197.74
- Low
- 197.07
- High
- 199.86
- Volume
- 3.391 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.92%
- Mudança anual
- -11.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh